Kremlin denies it violated U.S. missile treaty

February 15, 2017 - 17:06 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia is committed to honoring its international obligations, including in relation to missiles, the Kremlin said on Wednesday, February 15, responding to reports it had violated a treaty with the United States by deploying a new ground-based missile, Reuters reports.

"Russia has been and remains committed to its international commitments, including to the treaty in question," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a daily telephone briefing.

"Nobody has formally accused Russia of violating the treaty," he said.

On Tuesday, media reported, citing U.S. officials, that Russia had deployed a ground-launched cruise missile despite U.S. complaints that this violated an arms control treaty banning ground-based U.S. and Russian intermediate-range missiles.

