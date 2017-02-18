Armenia vows adequate response to Azerbaijan’s possible provocations

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan on Friday, February 17 said that Azerbaijan will receive adequate response in case it makes provocations during the upcoming parliamentary elections, set for April 2.

“Today some in Azerbaijan have the illusion that Armenia is preoccupied with the elections, and will be distracted and vulnerable as a result,” he said.

“Recently, Baku, which adores useless and short-lived PR campaigns and spends big money to carry them out, declared the Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) issue is Azerbaijan’s “internal” affair. Unfortunately, people have short memory. This kind of reasoning, which has neither legal nor moral basis, once resulted in the escalation of the conflict and war, with numerous victims and suffering first of all for the people of Azerbaijan itself.”

“We wish Azerbaijan no suffering, honestly, but won’t allow anybody to even dream about causing suffering to our people,” Sargsyan went on to say.

“The Artsakh issue is the Armenian people’s business, the national cause: the future of Artsakh is in the hands of Artsakh people.

“I see it as my duty to declare that every provocation will receive an adequate response. Politics based on illusions has no future.”