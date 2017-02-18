Iran set to hold new military drills next week
February 18, 2017 - 17:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard is to conduct military drills next week, a senior commander announced Saturday, February 18, despite warnings from the United States and fresh sanctions over a ballistic missile test, AFP reports.
"The manoeuvres called 'Grand Prophet 11' will start Monday and last three days," General Mohammad Pakpour, commander of the force's ground units, told a news conference.
He said rockets would be used without specifying which kind.
In early February, Iran conducted drills involving short-range missiles at a time of heightened tensions with the United States.
The Islamic republic said the exercises were aimed at demonstrating Iran's "complete preparedness to deal with the threats" and "humiliating sanctions" from Washington.
U.S. President Donald Trump slapped fresh sanctions against Tehran's weapons procurement network following a ballistic missile test on January 29.
"Iran would do well to look at the calendar and realise there's a new president in the Oval Office. And Iran would do well not to test the resolve of this new president," Vice President Mike Pence said earlier this month.
New Pentagon chief James Mattis, for his part, has branded Iran "the single biggest state sponsor of terrorism in the world".
Iranian officials have rejected the threats emphasising that the missile programme is purely defensive.
Top stories
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
The main part of the donation is for six surplus MiG-29 'Fulcrum' fighter aircraft, a long-standing requirement for the Serbian Air Force.
Partner news
Latest news
“On Body and Soul” takes Berlinale’s critics, audience honors The guild of German art house cinemas gave their best film honor to Sally Potter's well-received drama “The Party,” starring Kirsten Scott Thomas.
"Power Rangers" trailer features Bryan Cranston, Elizabeth Banks (video) "Power Rangers" follows five ordinary high school kids who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their town is on the verge of being obliterated.
SpaceX all set to launch rocket from NASA moon pad As the sun rose on February 18 over Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the unmanned Falcon rocket stood at Launch Complex 39A, ready to soar.
Armenia FM, OSCE chief discuss Yerevan office mandate extension Nalbandian briefed Zannier on meetings he had with the OSCE Minsk Group and Azeri foreign policy chief Elmar Mammadyarov,