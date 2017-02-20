Moon may be added to solar system as planet
February 20, 2017 - 14:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Earth’s moon could be among more than 100 planets added to the solar system, The Independent reports citing leading scientists at NASA.
Along with Titan and Enceladus, which orbit Saturn and Europa, and Ganymede, which orbits Jupiter, the moon has all the features of a planet.
Alan Stern, principle investigator of NASA’s New Horizons mission to Pluto, along with five colleagues, has written a manifesto rewriting the definition of what constitutes being a planet.
One of the key changes is that worlds no longer need to be orbiting the sun to be considered planets, according to The Times.
If the proposals are accepted by the International Astronomical Union (IAU), the current eight-planet solar system could see more than 100 added to it.
“In the mind of the public, the word ‘planet’ carries a significance lacking in other words used to describe planetary bodies… many members of the public assume that alleged ‘non-planets’ cease to be interesting enough to warrant scientific exploration,” the team wrote in their manifesto.
The news comes as astronomers have discovered more than 100 new planets including one which is thought to be a “super-earth” - a planet able to support life.
A total of 114 new planets have been found, more than half of which are situated in our immediate solar neighbourhood.
The so-called “super-earth” is in the fourth-closest star system to our sun and has been named Gilese 411b.
Top stories
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
The main part of the donation is for six surplus MiG-29 'Fulcrum' fighter aircraft, a long-standing requirement for the Serbian Air Force.
Partner news
Latest news
Samsung Galaxy Book tablet teased in Windows 10 app An application has popped up in the Windows Store which suggests Samsung is working on a Windows 10 PC called the Samsung Galaxy Book.
Syria army escalates bombing campaign near Damascus Regime forces escalated their bombing of the edges of Damascus, according to the Observatory for Human Rights and activists on the ground.
Nirvana’s top 20 songs revealed on day of Kurt Cobain’s 50th birthday The band’s iconic frontman was born on February 20, 1967, meaning he would have celebrated his 50th birthday today.
James Blake to support Radiohead during European tour It has now been announced that James Blake will open for the band’s Italian gigs in Florence and Milan during June.