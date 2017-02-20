Egypt court upholds death sentences over football riot
February 20, 2017 - 17:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An Egyptian court upheld Monday, February 20 death sentences against 10 people convicted over rioting that claimed 74 lives at a stadium in Port Said in 2012, judicial and security officials said, according to AFP.
The ruling by the Court of Cassation, which is final, excluded an 11th defendant who remains at large after his death penalty was also confirmed in June 2015 by another court.
The court also upheld sentences of life imprisonment for 10 people and five years for 12 others, including Port Said's security chief at the time, said the officials who requested anonymity as they are unauthorised to speak to the media.
Monday's ruling was welcomed by relatives of those who died in the rioting, who celebrated outside the court in Cairo.
The riot, the country's deadliest sports-related violence, broke out when fans of home team Al-Masry and Cairo's Al-Ahly clashed after a premier league match between the two clubs.
Ultras -- hardcore football supporters usually blamed by the authorities for violence -- were at the forefront of the 2011 uprising that unseated longtime president Hosni Mubarak.
