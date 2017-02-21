HSBC says profit dived, warns of risks to world economic growth
February 21, 2017 - 11:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - London-based bank HSBC reported Tuesday, February 21 that annual profit slumped by more than 80 percent following a year of "unexpected economic and political events" that contributed to volatile markets and influenced investment activity, The Associated Press reports.
Europe's biggest bank that net profit for 2016 tumbled 82 percent to $2.5 billion from $13.5 billion a year ago.
Annual revenue fell 18.5 percent to $48 billion.
In the most recent quarter, its net loss widened to $4.3 billion from $1.3 billion in the same period the previous year.
In a statement, Chairman Douglas Flint said the bank has recently raised its forecast for global economic growth. However, he warned that the risks remain high because of the threat of populism in upcoming European elections, the threat of global trade protection measures from President Donald Trump's administration and uncertainty over Britain's negotiations to leave the European Union.
HSBC is in the middle of carrying out a sweeping reorganization to focus on faster-growing Asia, where it earns the bulk of its profits.
Last year the bank's Asian business earned $13.8 billion, down 12.5 percent from the year before, while its European unit posted a $6.8 billion loss.
Top stories
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
The main part of the donation is for six surplus MiG-29 'Fulcrum' fighter aircraft, a long-standing requirement for the Serbian Air Force.
Partner news
Latest news
Microsoft's next-gen HoloLens “won't arrive until 2019” The company is eschewing a more incremental follow-up device in favor of something with significant upgrades
WhatsApp clones Snapchat stories in new “status” tab WhatsApp stories are posted from an in-app camera. Once you’ve taken a photo, you can adorn it with drawings, text, and emoji.
Apple “to revamp its iPad lineup in March” The company is expected to unveil iPad Pros in 7.9-inch, 9.7-inch, 10.5-inch, and 12.9-inch models.
Samsung to reportedly revive Galaxy Note 7s Samsung has some 2.5 million Galaxy Note 7s left over after using 20,000 or so up in testing to determine the cause of the problem.