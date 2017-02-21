// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Samsung to reportedly revive Galaxy Note 7s

Samsung to reportedly revive Galaxy Note 7s
February 21, 2017 - 12:25 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Even though Samsung has established a cause for those Galaxy Note 7 flare-ups, the device's story is not over. As Engadget reports citing Korean outlet Hankyung, the company will sell the "refurbished" phones, but with smaller, less-explodey batteries inside.

It doesn't sound like the devices will be returning to US or European markets (it's tough to imagine regulators reversing course on bans after the first recall and reissue), but they could be sold in India or Vietnam instead, Engadget said.

According to the report, Samsung has some 2.5 million Galaxy Note 7s left over after using 20,000 or so up in testing to determine the cause of the problem. The refurbished devices will have new cases, and batteries with a capacity between 3,000 and 3,200mAh (the phones initially contained a 3,500mAh battery).

Reuters reported last month that the sale of refurbs is a possibility, and ZDNet Korea says it will also help the company avoid trouble with the government over junking all of the unused and returned phones.

Related links:
Engadget. Samsung will reportedly sell 'refurbished' Galaxy Note 7s
Tut.by: Слухи: Samsung возобновит продажи Galaxy Note 7
 Top stories
Apple, Broadcom team up on wireless charging chip for iPhoneApple, Broadcom team up on wireless charging chip for iPhone
Despite the incubation period, the team's charging tech might not be ready for an anticipated iPhone refresh expected to debut this fall.
iPhone 8 said to feature iPhone 8 said to feature "biometric tech" instead of Home Button
Size wise, Kuo says the OLED iPhone will have measurements similar to the 4.7-inch iPhone, allowing for one-handed operation.
Iconic Nokia 3310 set to be re-launchedIconic Nokia 3310 set to be re-launched
It's still possible to buy the 3310 on Amazon, though only through its marketplace and not directly from the company itself.
NASA close to picking exact drill site for Mars 2020NASA close to picking exact drill site for Mars 2020
A group consulted images and data sent by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter before voting for easily accessible locations.
Partner news
 Articles
Clever Armenia

Most important IT events of 2016

 Most popular in the section
SpaceX planning to launch rocket every two weeks
Armenian startup to develop project for World Bank
Organic materials spotted on dwarf planet Ceres
Bitcoin trading plummets under Chinese government's scrutiny
Home
All news
Overview: IT & Technology
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Azerbaijani leader names his wife as country's First Vice President Under the constitution, the First Vice-President assumes the head of state's duties in case the president is unable to perform his commitments.
The 1975 to release new track this week The 1975 play the intimate Dome in Tufnell Park, London on February 21 to mark this week’s Brit Awards.
Canadian police bolster presence at border with U.S. The Canada Border Services Agency, or CBSA, said that it had converted an unused basement into a refugee claimant processing centre.
Lana Del Rey flies to the moon in “Love” music video (video) Lana's album will be released later this year, but the "Born To Die" singer hasn't revealed the exact date.