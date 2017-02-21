French President criticises Britain over child refugees
February 21, 2017 - 15:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - French President Francois Hollande called Tuesday, February 21 on Britain to "accept its responsibility" to take in stranded under-age migrants stuck in France who wish to join up with family in the UK, Reuters reports.
The issue has been a constant irritant between the two countries, made worse by Britain's decision this month to end an arrangement to take in up to 3,000 unaccompanied minors from Europe.
The scrapping of the so-called "Dubs agreement" by Britain's conservative government has sparked criticism from opposition MPs in London and led to anger in France.
"France is playing its part in the European effort. We expect that our partners do the same, particularly when we are talking about minors on their own," Hollande told a conference on children in conflict zones.
"I call on the United Kingdom to accept its responsibility for adolescents in France at the moment who have family on the other side of the Channel," he added.
Last October, French authorities cleared a squalid camp near the Calais port on the Channel sea separating the countries which was filled with thousands of migrants hoping to reach Britain.
The camp dwellers, many fleeing war in Sudan, Iraq or Afghanistan, were dispersed around France. Children with family in Britain were assured that authorities would help them travel to reach them.
Top stories
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
The main part of the donation is for six surplus MiG-29 'Fulcrum' fighter aircraft, a long-standing requirement for the Serbian Air Force.
Partner news
Latest news
Tool chip away at completing album A post on the band’s website informs the curious that Keenan is currently “working on vocals for some of the new Tool material.”
Depeche Mode, Father John Misty & more for BBC 6 Music Fest 2017 Also on the bill are Goldfrapp, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Belle & Sebastian, Anna Meredith, Bonobo, Ride, Cate Le Bon among others.
Endless nuke power can be found in the seas The ocean is a good source of uranium fuel, but it exists in such small quantities that extracting it hasn't been economically feasible.
Iran's leader calls Israel a "fake" nation, "dirty chapter" of history Khamenei said Israel was created by bringing Jews from other parts of the world to the Mideast region to settle in the land of the Palestinians.