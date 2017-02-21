French President criticises Britain over child refugees

PanARMENIAN.Net - French President Francois Hollande called Tuesday, February 21 on Britain to "accept its responsibility" to take in stranded under-age migrants stuck in France who wish to join up with family in the UK, Reuters reports.

The issue has been a constant irritant between the two countries, made worse by Britain's decision this month to end an arrangement to take in up to 3,000 unaccompanied minors from Europe.

The scrapping of the so-called "Dubs agreement" by Britain's conservative government has sparked criticism from opposition MPs in London and led to anger in France.

"France is playing its part in the European effort. We expect that our partners do the same, particularly when we are talking about minors on their own," Hollande told a conference on children in conflict zones.

"I call on the United Kingdom to accept its responsibility for adolescents in France at the moment who have family on the other side of the Channel," he added.

Last October, French authorities cleared a squalid camp near the Calais port on the Channel sea separating the countries which was filled with thousands of migrants hoping to reach Britain.

The camp dwellers, many fleeing war in Sudan, Iraq or Afghanistan, were dispersed around France. Children with family in Britain were assured that authorities would help them travel to reach them.