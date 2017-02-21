Pills could soon help erase certain memories, study finds
February 21, 2017 - 17:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Humans could soon take a pill which would erase ‘bad’ memories from their mind – helping addicts ‘forget’ their addictions or past traumas, Metro reports.
One day, it might even be possible to take a pill just to forget your ex.
But the technique has “huge” ethical implications, the Canadian scientist developing it has warned.
Removing all bad memories could prevent us learning from our mistakes, said Dr Sheena Josselyn, from the University of Toronto.
The research has echoes of science fiction movie Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind, in which an estranged couple erase each other from their memories.
In real life, Dr Josselyn’s team has succeeded in both activating and erasing fear-based memories in mice.
Speaking at the annual meeting of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) in Boston, Dr Josselyn said: ‘Our findings suggest that one day it could be possible to treat people with PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) by erasing these traumatic memories.
"In these people, the memories are intrusive and disrupt their everyday lives.
"However, there could be potential downsides, especially when applied to people who would like to get rid of a ‘bad memory’ such as a messy break-up.
"We all learn from our mistakes. If we erase the memory of our mistakes, what is to keep us from repeating them?”
