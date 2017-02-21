Seven dead at Pakistan court as three suicide bombers attack
February 21, 2017 - 18:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - At least seven people were killed when multiple Taliban suicide bombers attacked a court complex in northern Pakistan Tuesday, February 21, the latest in a series of assaults which have raised fears militants are regrouping, AFP reports.
One bomber was briefly on the loose inside the busy complex in the Tangi area of Charsadda district but was killed by police some 20 minutes after the attack began, officials said.
A second bomber was shot dead by security forces and a third died when he detonated his vest outside the main gates of the facility in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to police.
The attack was claimed by the Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA) faction of the Pakistani Taliban, which carried out a series of apparently coordinated assaults last week including a powerful bomb blast in Lahore which killed 14 people.
Earlier this month the group vowed a fresh offensive on targets in Pakistan including the judiciary.
"So far seven people have been killed and 15 wounded," Suhail Khalid, district police chief, told AFP, adding that a lawyer was among the dead.
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's office condemned the latest assault.
"We are a steadfast nation and will not be deterred by such attacks. Our government will continue to fight against terrorist elements and we will succeed," a statement said.
