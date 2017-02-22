Baku statement on Artsakh sabotage is pure fiction: defense ministry
February 22, 2017 - 12:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The statement released by the Azerbaijani defense ministry on Wednesday, February 22 about an alleged subversive attack by Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) is completely false, Karabakh’s defense ministry said.
Azerbaijan’s text, alleging that the Karabakh forces launched an unsuccessful sabotage and retreated with “major losses” is pure fiction, it said.
“Moreover, by disseminating disinformation Baku seeks to conceal its own shelling of Karabakh positions the night before,” Karabakh’s statement added.
“Our troops have sustained no losses and continue controlling the situation on the contact line.”
