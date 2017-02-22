NASA to unveil "discovery beyond our solar system"
February 22, 2017 - 15:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - NASA is to host a major press conference on a "discovery beyond our solar system".
The event will see the revelation of major information about exoplanets, or planets that orbit stars other than our sun, according to a release. It made no further mention of the details of what would be revealed, The Independent reports.
Exoplanets are the major hope for life elsewhere in the universe, since many have been found that resemble our own Earth and could have the building blocks of life. More of them are being discovered all the time.
The event will take place on 22 February at 1pm New York time, it said. It will be streamed live on NASA's television station and on its website.
Attending the press conference will be astronomers and planetary scientists from across the world.
NASA said that the public will be able to ask questions using the hashtag #AskNasa during the conference. The agency will also hold a Reddit AMA, or ask me anything, session straight after the briefing.
Top stories
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
The main part of the donation is for six surplus MiG-29 'Fulcrum' fighter aircraft, a long-standing requirement for the Serbian Air Force.
Partner news
Latest news
Sir Elton John to host screening of Genocide movie "The Promise" "The film's theme #KeepThePromise can be interpreted as keeping the promise to remember and learn from the atrocities of the past," John said.
Jazz-rock fusion pioneer Larry Coryell dies at 73 Coryell was best known for his 1970 album "Spaces" in which he stayed true to jazz but brought a new rock power and psychedelic ambience to the music.
Louvre exhibit questions legend of Vermeer the lone genius The Louvre in Paris has gathered a third of the 17th-century painter's canvasses for the show -- the most ever shown in one place since his death.
Moscow not indifferent to future of OSCE office in Yerevan: Lavrov “I believe the last proposal by the Austrian presidency solves all the problems,” Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrovsaid.