// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

French presidential candidate Fillon to face probe over “fake jobs” scandal

French presidential candidate Fillon to face probe over “fake jobs” scandal
February 25, 2017 - 11:02 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Francois Fillon, the conservative candidate in France's presidential election, will face a probe by investigating magistrates into claims he gave members of his family fake jobs, prosecutors said, according to AFP.

Fillon, one of the frontrunners in the presidential race, will be investigated for alleged embezzlement of public funds and misappropriation of corporate assets, prosecutors said in a statement.

The 62-year-old former prime minister has not been charged at this point, but under French law investigating magistrates can decide to bring charges.

With the first round of the election just two months away, on April 23, the timing of the decision could have a crucial bearing on the race.

Far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen has been bolstered by the scandal and was leading in polls Friday, February 24.

Fillon has been fighting claims first made a month ago by Le Canard Enchaine newspaper that he used allowances to pay his British-born wife Penelope at least 680,000 euros ($720,000) over some 15 years as a parliamentary aide.

She is accused of having barely worked for the salary. Two of Fillon's children were also put on the parliamentary payroll for brief periods.

The Canard Enchaine also alleged that Penelope Fillon was also paid tens of thousands of euros by a literary review, the Revue des Deux Mondes, owned by billionaire Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere, a friend of her husband.

Magistrates will investigate whether this amounts to misappropriation of corporate assets.

Prosecutors said the three investigating magistrates named to handle the case will also look at whether Fillon failed to declare the necessary information to parliamentary authorities.

Lawyers for the couple said they were confident the magistrates would find them innocent.

The Fillons have argued that Penelope was legitimately employed as a parliamentary aide and their lawyers say they have given investigators proof of the work she did.

But after the allegations emerged, French TV broadcast an interview that Penelope gave to a British journalist in 2007 in which she said she had never been her husband's assistant.

Related links:
AFP. Magistrates to probe France's Fillon over 'fake jobs'
 Top stories
Syria regime hanged up to 13,000 in military prison: AmnestySyria regime hanged up to 13,000 in military prison: Amnesty
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Gladys Berejiklian almost sure to become New South Wales premierGladys Berejiklian almost sure to become New South Wales premier
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
Erdogan plotted purge before coup, Brussels spies sayErdogan plotted purge before coup, Brussels spies say
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
Russia to reportedly donate MiG-29 jets, T-72 tanks to SerbiaRussia to reportedly donate MiG-29 jets, T-72 tanks to Serbia
The main part of the donation is for six surplus MiG-29 'Fulcrum' fighter aircraft, a long-standing requirement for the Serbian Air Force.
Partner news
 Articles
Cuban independence dream

Three wars and constitution

 Most popular in the section
Iran set to hold new military drills next week
Russia seeks "pragmatic" relationship with U.S. - Lavrov
Mike Pence says U.S. will hold Russia accountable
China bans North Korea coal imports
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
42 killed as militants attack Syrian security forces in Homs It was not immediately clear if the militants were from Islamic State or other groups, the Observatory, a Britain-based war monitor, said.
1st look at Jamie Foxx as Little John in “Robin Hood: Origins” filming set Also starring in "Robin Hood: Origins" are Jamie Dornan as Will Scarlet and Tim Minchin as Friar Tuck.
“Jurassic World 2” 1st set pic unveiled as filming begins Plot details are still kept under wraps, but according to producer Colin Trevorrow, "Jurassic World 2" aims to be "more suspenseful and scary".
LG's ultralight Gram laptops available starting at $1,000 Regardless of which screen size you choose, they all feature Intel's 7th-generation Kaby Lake processors and 1080p IPS displays.