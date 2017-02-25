Football legend Pele’s son to go to jail for 13 years
February 25, 2017 - 11:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The son of football legend Pele turned himself in late Friday, February 24 after being ordered by a Brazilian court to begin serving a nearly 13-year prison sentence for money laundering and drug trafficking, AFP said.
Edson "Edinho" Cholbi do Nascimento, who briefly played for his father's former club Santos, had so far avoided serving time while his case underwent a lengthy appeals process.
But on Thursday a judge reaffirmed the conviction, reduced Edinho's original 2014 sentence from 33 years to 12 years and 10 months, and ordered him to begin serving time.
The 46-year-old former goalkeeper spoke to reporters before turning himself in at a police station in the Brazilian port city of Santos.
"There's great frustration because I am being accused of money laundering, but I never did that," he said, according to the G1 news portal.
Edinho -- who was accused of laundering based on phone tap evidence -- has said he will continue to fight the allegations and that his only contact with drug traffickers was as a drug user.
One of seven children of three-time world champion Pele, Edinho was first detained in 2005 following a police swoop on a drug trafficking gang. He served six months in prison but was then released on parole.
Pele is considered one of the greatest footballers of all time and won three World Cups with Brazil in 1958, 1962 and 1970.
Top stories
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
The main part of the donation is for six surplus MiG-29 'Fulcrum' fighter aircraft, a long-standing requirement for the Serbian Air Force.
Partner news
Latest news
42 killed as militants attack Syrian security forces in Homs It was not immediately clear if the militants were from Islamic State or other groups, the Observatory, a Britain-based war monitor, said.
1st look at Jamie Foxx as Little John in “Robin Hood: Origins” filming set Also starring in "Robin Hood: Origins" are Jamie Dornan as Will Scarlet and Tim Minchin as Friar Tuck.
“Jurassic World 2” 1st set pic unveiled as filming begins Plot details are still kept under wraps, but according to producer Colin Trevorrow, "Jurassic World 2" aims to be "more suspenseful and scary".
LG's ultralight Gram laptops available starting at $1,000 Regardless of which screen size you choose, they all feature Intel's 7th-generation Kaby Lake processors and 1080p IPS displays.