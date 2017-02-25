Security error leaves NY airport servers unprotected for a year
February 25, 2017 - 12:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - In this day and age, hacks and subsequent leaks of user data would seemingly shock everyone into keeping their security up to date. Not so for New York's Stewart International Airport, located 60 miles north of Manhattan, which left its server backup drives exposed to the internet. They were apparently misconfigured back in April 2016 and were left wide open without password protection until now, Engadget said.
The 760 GB of exposed data included TSA letters of investigation, social security numbers, internal airport schematics and emails, according to Chris Vickery, lead researcher from MacKeeper Security Center. He'd discovered the lapse, noting that the backup drive "was, in essence, acting as a public web server." If someone had found their way in, they could access a particular file with usernames and passwords for various devices and systems, which security experts confirmed to ZDNet would open up every component of the airport's internal network to a malicious user.
Apparently, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey contracts out management of Stewart Airport to a private company called AvPORTS, which uses a single IT professional to set up and maintain its networks. Obviously, having one person show up twice a month per location to make sure each IT setup is watertight presents opportunities for lapses that go unnoticed. A Port Authority spokesperson noted that an investigation was ongoing, but that no information was believed to have been compromised during the near year-long exposure, Engadget said.
Top stories
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
The main part of the donation is for six surplus MiG-29 'Fulcrum' fighter aircraft, a long-standing requirement for the Serbian Air Force.
Partner news
Latest news
42 killed as militants attack Syrian security forces in Homs It was not immediately clear if the militants were from Islamic State or other groups, the Observatory, a Britain-based war monitor, said.
1st look at Jamie Foxx as Little John in “Robin Hood: Origins” filming set Also starring in "Robin Hood: Origins" are Jamie Dornan as Will Scarlet and Tim Minchin as Friar Tuck.
“Jurassic World 2” 1st set pic unveiled as filming begins Plot details are still kept under wraps, but according to producer Colin Trevorrow, "Jurassic World 2" aims to be "more suspenseful and scary".
LG's ultralight Gram laptops available starting at $1,000 Regardless of which screen size you choose, they all feature Intel's 7th-generation Kaby Lake processors and 1080p IPS displays.