Latest version of iOS solves iPhone 6's shutdown issues
February 25, 2017 - 14:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Some iPhone 6 and 6s devices have been randomly shutting down over the past several months. iOS 10.2.1 was designed to fix the issue, and Apple says it has successfully solved the problem for most people who've already installed it, Engadget reports.
Cupertino told TechCrunch that 10.2.1, which has already been downloaded by roughly half of all iOS users, has led to an 80 percent reduction of unexpected shutdowns in iPhone 6s and 70 percent reduction in iPhone 6. TC says the affected phones unexpectedly shut down due to sudden spikes of activity in older iOS versions that cause older batteries to malfunction.
A spokesperson told the publication:
"With iOS 10.2.1, Apple made improvements to reduce occurrences of unexpected shutdowns that a small number of users were experiencing with their iPhone. iOS 10.2.1 already has over 50% of active iOS devices upgraded and the diagnostic data we've received from upgraders shows that for this small percentage of users experiencing the issue, we're seeing a more than 80% reduction in iPhone 6s and over 70% reduction on iPhone 6 of devices unexpectedly shutting down." Apple also told TechCrunch that it has given the older iPhones the ability to restart without needing to be plugged in. Before the fix came out, people had no choice but to plug in their phones whenever an unexpected shutdown happens. In addition, the tech titan will roll out another feature in the next few days. If the latest version of iOS deems your battery to be too old and worn down, you'll see a notice in settings telling you that "your battery needs service."
Apple didn't give an advice on what to do if version 10.2.1 doesn't fix the problem for you. But if you've been experiencing the same issue, try installing the platform update first before getting your battery replaced, Engadget said.
Top stories
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
The main part of the donation is for six surplus MiG-29 'Fulcrum' fighter aircraft, a long-standing requirement for the Serbian Air Force.
Partner news
Latest news
Bitcoin hits record high above $1,200 Traditional financial players have largely shunned the web-based "crytpocurrency", viewing it as too volatile, complicated and risky.
Armenian-made Zangi messenger to be featured at Mobile World Congress Zangi provides a highly scalable and cost-efficient telecommunications infrastructure for the B2B market.
Military expert details reasons behind Azeri escalation in Karabakh The expert ruled out the possibility of a large-scale war, however, allowing for a situation similar to that in April.
Kino Lorber acquires Venice Film Fest winner “The Woman Who Left” “The Woman Who Left” is set in 1997 in the Philippines and centers on a woman released from jail after being imprisoned for a crime she did not commit.