Turkey-backed Syrian rebels clash with govt forces in north
February 27, 2017 - 14:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkey-backed Syrian rebel groups clashed with government forces near a city in northern Syria they captured from Islamic State, the second such confrontation in that region this month, Reuters reports.
The clash late on Sunday, February 26 took place in an area where the sides are waging separate campaigns against Islamic State. Russia, which backs the Syrian government, intervened to halt the previous clash.
The latest incident occurred near the city of al-Bab, which the Free Syrian Army (FSA) rebels captured last week from Islamic State. Syrian government forces on Sunday announced the capture of the town of Tadef, 4 km (2.5 miles) to the south.
A rebel official in touch with one of the FSA groups taking part in the Turkey-backed campaign in northern Syria said rebels had opened fire on Sunday in response to an attempt by government forces to advance towards an area near al-Bab.
An FSA statement said "22 regime members" were killed.
A Syrian military source said the rebels had "targeted our forces in Tadef with artillery and machine guns". The source, who described the FSA factions as "terrorist groups that belong to Turkey", gave no casualty toll.
Earlier this month, a senior Russian official said Tadef marked an agreed dividing line between the Syrian army and the Turkey-backed forces.
Turkey, a major backer of Syrian opposition to President Bashar al-Assad, last year began cooperating with Russia in Syria. With Moscow, it has co-sponsored a ceasefire agreement between government and rebel forces in western Syria.
The rebel official said Turkish forces were not involved in the confrontation, adding that government forces appeared to be testing the rebels. "They probably hadn't thought that they would receive such a fierce response," said the official.
The Syrian military source said the incident showed the rebels' "main aim is not fighting Daesh (Islamic State), but realising other goals including an attempt to obstruct the Syrian army's operation confronting Daesh".
Top stories
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
The main part of the donation is for six surplus MiG-29 'Fulcrum' fighter aircraft, a long-standing requirement for the Serbian Air Force.
Partner news
Latest news
Iraqi forces secure key Mosul bridge as thousands of civilians flee Iraqi forces captured eastern Mosul in January, after 100 days of fighting. They launched their attack on the districts that lie west of the Tigris a week ago.
Deftones’ leader is in the studio with Incubus and Skrillex Incubus announced their return last week with the new single “Nimble Bastard”, which is taken from their forthcoming eighth album “8”.
V Festival 2017 announces massive line-up The packed bill features Jay Z, Pink, Jason Derulo, Sean Paul, Pete Tong, Jess Glynne, Clean Bandit, Madness, Dizzee Rascal among others.
Sony's new Xperia Ear lets in sounds from the outside world This is a pair of wireless stereo earphones which use 'open-ear' technology developed by Sony's Future Lab program last year.