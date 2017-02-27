Putin: Syria talks in Astana helped jumpstart Geneva
February 27, 2017 - 14:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Talks on consolidating the Syrian ceasefire held in Kazakhstan this year helped jumpstart the United Nations-led peace negotiations in Geneva, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday, February 27, according to Reuters.
At the first round of the talks in the Kazakh capital Astana in January, Russia and Iran, allies of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and Turkey, an Assad opponent, reaffirmed a shaky ceasefire between insurgents and the Syrian government.
"A mechanism to control the ceasefire has been created, which is the most important thing," Putin told reporters during a visit to Kazakhstan.
"This is the foundation that has allowed the Geneva negotiations to resume."
The Astana ceasefire has been repeatedly been violated, while the war with jihadist groups such as Islamic State - which are not included under the ceasefire - has raged on.
Photo: AP
Top stories
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
The main part of the donation is for six surplus MiG-29 'Fulcrum' fighter aircraft, a long-standing requirement for the Serbian Air Force.
Partner news
Latest news
Iraqi forces secure key Mosul bridge as thousands of civilians flee Iraqi forces captured eastern Mosul in January, after 100 days of fighting. They launched their attack on the districts that lie west of the Tigris a week ago.
Deftones’ leader is in the studio with Incubus and Skrillex Incubus announced their return last week with the new single “Nimble Bastard”, which is taken from their forthcoming eighth album “8”.
V Festival 2017 announces massive line-up The packed bill features Jay Z, Pink, Jason Derulo, Sean Paul, Pete Tong, Jess Glynne, Clean Bandit, Madness, Dizzee Rascal among others.
Sony's new Xperia Ear lets in sounds from the outside world This is a pair of wireless stereo earphones which use 'open-ear' technology developed by Sony's Future Lab program last year.