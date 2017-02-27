Belgian police announce strike over use of tasers
February 27, 2017 - 15:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Belgian police said on Monday, February 27 they would go on strike because part of the force will be given tasers for a trial period without proper guidance for their use, Reuters reports.
The interior ministry had announced a trial period for the weapons at some police districts to assess whether they should become a standard tool for Belgian law enforcement.
"As there is no legal framework, the police officer is individually responsible for using this new weapon," police union VSOA said in a statement. "(The ministry) has also forgotten to carry out a mandatory risk analysis which is necessary when introducing a new weapon," it added.
The union announced a strike but did not specify when it would start or which areas would be affected.
Tasers, used by police officers around the world, have been criticized by advocacy groups like Amnesty International and the American Civil Liberties Union, which argue they can be lethal and have called for more stringent rules on their use.
Photo: Reuters
Top stories
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
The main part of the donation is for six surplus MiG-29 'Fulcrum' fighter aircraft, a long-standing requirement for the Serbian Air Force.
Partner news
Latest news
Iraqi forces secure key Mosul bridge as thousands of civilians flee Iraqi forces captured eastern Mosul in January, after 100 days of fighting. They launched their attack on the districts that lie west of the Tigris a week ago.
Deftones’ leader is in the studio with Incubus and Skrillex Incubus announced their return last week with the new single “Nimble Bastard”, which is taken from their forthcoming eighth album “8”.
V Festival 2017 announces massive line-up The packed bill features Jay Z, Pink, Jason Derulo, Sean Paul, Pete Tong, Jess Glynne, Clean Bandit, Madness, Dizzee Rascal among others.
Sony's new Xperia Ear lets in sounds from the outside world This is a pair of wireless stereo earphones which use 'open-ear' technology developed by Sony's Future Lab program last year.