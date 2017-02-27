Bodies of Azerbaijani saboteurs retrieved from Artsakh neutral zone

PanARMENIAN.Net - Bodies of Azerbaijani soldiers who died during a failed attack against Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) launched by Azerbaijan were removed from the neutral zone on Monday, February 27, at around 5pm.

Azerbaijani forces on February 25, at around 3am and 4am, attempted to attack Artsakh positions in the southeastern and eastern directions of the contact line.

Karabakh frontline units identified the rival forces in both directions and threw them back to their positions, causing losses.

Bodies of at least seven Azeri soldiers had remained on the neutral zone.

The process was organized with the mediation of the personal representative of the OSCE chairperson-in-office, whose assistants and ICRC employees were also in the field on Monday.

Earlier, the Artsakh army said that the delay in evacuation of bodies was the Azerbaijani side's fault, as Azeris violated an agreement previously reached during negotiations.

Karabakh had insisted that the process be organized with the participation of ICRC representatives.