IS militants kidnap 4 alleged informants in Egypt, kill 2
February 27, 2017 - 17:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Egyptian security officials and a tribal leader say that Islamic State militants in the volatile northern Sinai region have abducted four civilians accused of cooperating with the military and killed at least two of them, The Associated Press reports.
The abductions are the latest in a spree of Sinai attacks, including several targeting Christian residents.
On Monday, February 27 officials said militants abducted Islam el-Sakadra from Rafah, and tortured him before shooting him dead. On Saturday, militants stormed a main market in the city of Rafah, and abducted three men over the same allegations. The body of one of the men has been found, but the other two remain missing.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak to the press or for fear of reprisal.
Photo: AP
Top stories
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
The main part of the donation is for six surplus MiG-29 'Fulcrum' fighter aircraft, a long-standing requirement for the Serbian Air Force.
Partner news
Latest news
Deftones’ leader is in the studio with Incubus and Skrillex Incubus announced their return last week with the new single “Nimble Bastard”, which is taken from their forthcoming eighth album “8”.
V Festival 2017 announces massive line-up The packed bill features Jay Z, Pink, Jason Derulo, Sean Paul, Pete Tong, Jess Glynne, Clean Bandit, Madness, Dizzee Rascal among others.
Sony's new Xperia Ear lets in sounds from the outside world This is a pair of wireless stereo earphones which use 'open-ear' technology developed by Sony's Future Lab program last year.
Belgian police announce strike over use of tasers Tasers, used by police officers around the world, have been criticized by advocacy groups like AI and the American Civil Liberties Union.