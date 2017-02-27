Source: Russian frigate leaves for Mediterranean on Syria mission
February 27, 2017 - 18:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Russian frigate Admiral Grigorovich left the port of Sevastopol in Crimea on Monday, February 27 for the Mediterranean where it will join the country's naval forces deployed near the Syrian coast, a naval official said, according to Reuters.
A Reuters witness saw the ship leaving its moorings in the naval port of Sevastopol.
"It (the frigate) will be operating as part of the permanent Russian Navy force in the Mediterranean," the Interfax news agency quoted the navy's Captain Vyacheclav Truhachev, a spokesman for the Black Sea fleet, as saying.
The frigate armed with Kalibr (Caliber) cruise missiles was deployed to the Mediterranean Sea last November as part of Russia's naval task force to Syria where it launched missile strikes against Islamic State targets.
The Admiral Grigorovich is the first in the class of six frigates commissioned by the Russian navy in 2010 for its Black Sea Fleet.
Photo: Reuters
Top stories
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
The main part of the donation is for six surplus MiG-29 'Fulcrum' fighter aircraft, a long-standing requirement for the Serbian Air Force.
Partner news
Latest news
Iraqi forces secure key Mosul bridge as thousands of civilians flee Iraqi forces captured eastern Mosul in January, after 100 days of fighting. They launched their attack on the districts that lie west of the Tigris a week ago.
Deftones’ leader is in the studio with Incubus and Skrillex Incubus announced their return last week with the new single “Nimble Bastard”, which is taken from their forthcoming eighth album “8”.
V Festival 2017 announces massive line-up The packed bill features Jay Z, Pink, Jason Derulo, Sean Paul, Pete Tong, Jess Glynne, Clean Bandit, Madness, Dizzee Rascal among others.
Sony's new Xperia Ear lets in sounds from the outside world This is a pair of wireless stereo earphones which use 'open-ear' technology developed by Sony's Future Lab program last year.