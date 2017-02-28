IMF says Iran economy rebounds after nuke deal, but danger looms
February 28, 2017 - 12:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The International Monetary Fund says Iran's economy has rebounded after the nuclear deal with world powers, but warns that uncertainty over future sanctions and problems with the country's domestic banks could cause trouble ahead, The Associated Press reports.
The IMF released a report early on Tuesday, February 28 that said Iran's real gross domestic product grew by 7.4 percent, recovering from a recession.
It attributed that growth largely toward oil production recovering after the atomic accord, which saw economic sanctions against Iran lifted in exchange for it limiting its enrichment of uranium.
However, the IMF warned that Iran's domestic banking sector, with many lenders beset by bad loans, needed reformed.
It also warned renewed tensions with the U.S. "could deter investment and trade with Iran and short-circuit the anticipated recovery."
Top stories
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
The main part of the donation is for six surplus MiG-29 'Fulcrum' fighter aircraft, a long-standing requirement for the Serbian Air Force.
Partner news
Latest news
Netflix’s “Okja” fantasy film teaser features Tilda Swinton (video) Other cast members include Jake Gyllenhaal, Paul Dano and Lily Collins along with Devon Bostick.
Amazon acquires Arctic noir series “Fortitude” Set in Arctic Norway, the show mixed murder mystery, psychological thriller and environmentalism themes.
Netflix chief predicts mobile carriers will soon offer unlimited video "Ten to twenty years from now all the video you view is going to be on the Internet," he said at the Mobile World Congress.
“Little Prince” producer ON Animation teams with PGS for “Tall Tales” “Tall Tales,” which has an estimated budget of $22 million, turns on Apollo, a vagabond cricket who is a singer.