Iraqi troops approaching main govt. complex in western Mosul: officer

February 28, 2017 - 15:34 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iraqi security forces are getting close to the main government complex in western Mosul in their offensive to dislodge Islamic State militants from their last stronghold in the city, a military media officer said on Tuesday, February 28, according to Reuters.

"The provincial council and the governorate building are within the firing range of the Rapid Response forces," a media officer with the elite Interior Ministry units told Reuters.

Iraqi forces seized a damaged Mosul bridge on Monday which could link up their units on either side of the Tigris river, as thousands of civilians fled the fighting for Islamic State's remaining stronghold in the west of the city.

Reuters. Iraqi security forces approaching main government complex in western Mosul - officer
