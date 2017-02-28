// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia economy grew by 0.2% in 2016

February 28, 2017 - 15:54 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s gross domestic product (GDP) amounted to some AMD 5.05 trillion in 2016, up by just 0.2% against the previous year.

According to the national statistical service, a 4.7% growth was registered in Q1, 2.6% in Q2, while Q3 and Q4 saw a significant decline - 2.6% and 1%, respectively.

The state budget of 2016, however, stipulated a 2.2% GDP growth.

The government of prime minister Karen Karapetyan has promised an 3.2% ecenomic growth for 2017, while finance minister Vardan Aramyan said the country may aspire to economic growth rates of 4-5% in 2018.

"The investments will be spent to build a canning factory and slaughterhouses, expand greenhouse farms," Ignati Arakelyan said.
The funding will go to a subsidiary of ContourGlobal, an international power-generation company that acquired the Vorotan Cascade in 2015.
"We are yet unable to disclose the names of companies we are conducting negotiations with," Satenik Hovhannisyan said.
1,259,657 tourists have arrived in Armenia in January-December 2016, the National Statistical Service said, up by 5,7% on the year before.
