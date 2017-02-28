Rise in Arctic Ocean acid linked to climate change
February 28, 2017 - 16:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Climate change isn't just manifesting in polar regions through ice cracks. Researchers have learned that the Arctic Ocean saw a rapid rise in acid levels between 1994 and 2010, most likely from airborne carbon dioxide (aka a greenhouse dissolving into the water).
While this process is happening in many places around Earth, the Arctic increases are serious enough that they may pose a threat to polar bears, seals and other animals that depend on the ocean, Engadget said.
The clue? Scientists were looking at concentrations of aragonite, a mineral that can't form in highly acidic water. They noticed that parts of the western Arctic Ocean have lower than expected aragonite levels.
Climate change isn't the only factor -- the team notes that changes in ocean currents have seen a greater than usual influx of carbon-rich Pacific water, most likely due to changing ocean patterns that leaves the water 'stuck' in the Arctic. However it happens, though, things don't look good. Computer models suggest that the Arctic Ocean may be ice-free in summers by 2030, and that the entire surface of the Arctic Ocean could have a dearth of aragonite before long. If that happens, the larger Arctic ecosystem might be at risk.
Top stories
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
The main part of the donation is for six surplus MiG-29 'Fulcrum' fighter aircraft, a long-standing requirement for the Serbian Air Force.
Partner news
Latest news
U2 accused of “stealing” song for “Achtung Baby” U2 have reportedly been accused of “stealing” a classic song from their 1991 album ‘Achtung Baby’, NME reports.
Isle Of Wight Festival 2017 adds more stellar names to line-up One of the first of the summer season, Isle Of Wight Festival 2017 takes place from 8-11 June at Seaclose Park.
Two French-Armenians to go on trial over "violence" against Turkish envoy One of them was accused of projecting a red liquid on the envoy, while the other one was charged with disseminating the scene on social networks.
“Entourage” star to topline in CBS drama pilot “Wisdom of the Crowd” In the drama, a charismatic visionary and tech innovator creates a cutting edge crowdsourcing hub to solve his own daughter’s murder.