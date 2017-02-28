// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Draft UN resolution to sanction Syria "inappropriate" - Putin

Draft UN resolution to sanction Syria
February 28, 2017 - 16:55 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, February 28 a draft UN Security Council resolution put forward by Western powers to sanction Syria's government over the alleged use of chemical weapons was inappropriate, Reuters reports.

The Security Council will vote later on Tuesday on a resolution drafted by France, Britain and the United States to ban the supply of helicopters to the Syrian government and to blacklist Syrian military commanders.

"I think it is totally inappropriate," Putin told a news conference in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, after meeting his Kyrgyz counterpart Almazbek Atambayev.

"It would undermine trust in the negotiating process. Russia will not support any new sanctions against the Syrian leadership."

Russia's Deputy U.N. Ambassador, Vladimir Safronkov, told reporters on Friday that Moscow would veto the draft resolution.

Related links:
Reuters. Putin says draft U.N. resolution to sanction Syria 'inappropriate'
 Top stories
Syria regime hanged up to 13,000 in military prison: AmnestySyria regime hanged up to 13,000 in military prison: Amnesty
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Gladys Berejiklian almost sure to become New South Wales premierGladys Berejiklian almost sure to become New South Wales premier
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
Erdogan plotted purge before coup, Brussels spies sayErdogan plotted purge before coup, Brussels spies say
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
Russia to reportedly donate MiG-29 jets, T-72 tanks to SerbiaRussia to reportedly donate MiG-29 jets, T-72 tanks to Serbia
The main part of the donation is for six surplus MiG-29 'Fulcrum' fighter aircraft, a long-standing requirement for the Serbian Air Force.
Partner news
 Articles
Guanajuato Mummy Museum

Not a family orientated attraction

 Most popular in the section
Malaysia to sweep airport for toxic chemicals after Kim Jong Nam murder
Iran to buy 950 tonnes of uranium ore from Kazakhstan
Latest version of iOS solves iPhone 6's shutdown issues
Iraqi forces advance near key area in west Mosul
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
U2 accused of “stealing” song for “Achtung Baby” U2 have reportedly been accused of “stealing” a classic song from their 1991 album ‘Achtung Baby’, NME reports.
Isle Of Wight Festival 2017 adds more stellar names to line-up One of the first of the summer season, Isle Of Wight Festival 2017 takes place from 8-11 June at Seaclose Park.
Two French-Armenians to go on trial over "violence" against Turkish envoy One of them was accused of projecting a red liquid on the envoy, while the other one was charged with disseminating the scene on social networks.
“Entourage” star to topline in CBS drama pilot “Wisdom of the Crowd” In the drama, a charismatic visionary and tech innovator creates a cutting edge crowdsourcing hub to solve his own daughter’s murder.