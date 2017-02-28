Yemeni rebels recruit fighters as young as 15: Amnesty International
February 28, 2017 - 18:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Yemen's Houthi rebels are recruiting fighters as young as 15 and using religious schools to lure teenagers into their ranks without their parents' knowledge, a rights group said Tuesday, February 28, The Associated Press reports.
Amnesty International described the "appalling" practices in a new report, citing family members of four boys, aged 15 and 17, who were recruited by the rebels and are now fighting along the Yemeni-Saudi border, which has seen some of the heaviest fighting over the past two years.
Houthi officials could not immediately be reached for comment.
The conflict in Yemen pits the rebels, who control the capital and much of the country's north, against a Saudi-led coalition fighting to restore the internationally recognized government.
The Amnesty report said the Houthis have tapped into the growing number of students in poor areas who are out of school because of the conflict. When child soldiers are killed in combat, their parents receive up to $120 a month as well as weapons, Amnesty said.
The family members and other witnesses interviewed by Amnesty said the children were initially taken to a Quranic school near the capital, Sanaa, where they were indoctrinated.
"This is a shameful and outrageous violation of international law," said Samah Hadid, the deputy director of Amnesty's Beirut office. "It is appalling that Houthi forces are taking children away from their parents and their homes, stripping them of their childhood to put them in the line of fire, where they could die."
The war has pushed the Arab world's poorest nation to the brink of famine. Aerial bombardment by the Saudi-led and U.S.-backed coalition, as well as ground fighting, has killed up to 10,000 civilians and destroyed much of the already weak infrastructure.
International organizations have condemned the recruitment of child soldiers in Yemen. U.N. agencies have documented nearly 1,500 cases of children recruited by all parties since the conflict started, Amnesty said.
Top stories
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
The main part of the donation is for six surplus MiG-29 'Fulcrum' fighter aircraft, a long-standing requirement for the Serbian Air Force.
Partner news
Latest news
U2 accused of “stealing” song for “Achtung Baby” U2 have reportedly been accused of “stealing” a classic song from their 1991 album ‘Achtung Baby’, NME reports.
Isle Of Wight Festival 2017 adds more stellar names to line-up One of the first of the summer season, Isle Of Wight Festival 2017 takes place from 8-11 June at Seaclose Park.
Two French-Armenians to go on trial over "violence" against Turkish envoy One of them was accused of projecting a red liquid on the envoy, while the other one was charged with disseminating the scene on social networks.
“Entourage” star to topline in CBS drama pilot “Wisdom of the Crowd” In the drama, a charismatic visionary and tech innovator creates a cutting edge crowdsourcing hub to solve his own daughter’s murder.