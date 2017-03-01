French presidential hopeful Fillon faces charges
March 1, 2017 - 16:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - French centre-right presidential candidate Francois Fillon has said he will fight on, as he announced that a judge was placing him under formal investigation, according to BBC News.
For weeks, he has fought allegations that his wife was paid for years for work she did not do.
He has now been summoned to appear before the judge, Serge Tournaire, on 15 March. "It's a political assassination," Fillon complained.
A former prime minister during Nicolas Sarkozy's presidency, he was selected late last year in national primaries held by the centre-right Republicans that attracted some four million voters.
For a time he was the favourite in the race to succeed Francois Hollande as president, but then came the "fake jobs" allegations in satirical weekly Le Canard Enchaine.
His appearances have recently been accompanied by loud protests and he has accused the government of allowing the campaign to turn into "a climate of quasi civil war".
Top stories
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
The main part of the donation is for six surplus MiG-29 'Fulcrum' fighter aircraft, a long-standing requirement for the Serbian Air Force.
Partner news
Latest news
Lorde expected to release new album March 3 Back in November, Lorde shared an emotional message on Facebook discussing her coming of age, her past, and her future.
Royal Blood to join Depeche Mode & more on Nos Alive 2017 line-up The Brighton rock duo are currently gearing up to release their hotly-anticipated second album – which they describe as “sexy” and “more confident”.
Ubisoft building a game in the “Avatar” universe Four sequels and several Disney thrill rides are in the works for James Cameron's sprawling sci-fi fantasy epic.
Google allows developers to offer sales on Android apps The one customers will notice most starting is strikethrough pricing, which makes it more obvious when apps are being sold at a reduced rate.