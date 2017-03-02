Military insurance fund has raised $812.000 so far: board of trustees
March 2, 2017 - 16:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The insurance fund for Armenia’s military personnel has already accumulated some AMD 393.5 million ($812.000) for compensation of harm caused to the life or health of servicemen.
No appropriations have been made from the funds yet.
The fund’s board of trustees at a session on Thursday, March 2 unveiled a dedicated website at www.1000plus.am.
Director of the fund Varuzhan Avetikyan said that besides the mandatory AMD 1000 that each employed citizen is to transfer, everyone is welcome to make additional donations on the website, Aysor.am reports.
At the beginning of the session, defense minister Vigen Sargsyan was unanimously elected the chairman of the board, Panorama.am said.
Top stories
The HALO Trust has cleared 88% of the known minefields in Karabakh and is hopeful that by 2020 Karabakh will be 100% mine free.
the ministry of nature protection continues implementing thorough inspections at Dilijan national park prevent illegal logging and poaching cases.
According to a report published by SCImago database, Armenia is ranked 65th globally among a total of 239 countries and territories.
Cases of abuse of power or official misconduct also decreased in the reporting period, dropping to 136 from 168 a year before.
Partner news
Latest news
Coldplay share new track “Hypnotised,” announce new EP “Kaleidoscope” (video) The five-track EP is described as a “sister release” to the band’s 2015 album “A Head Full Of Dreams”.
You can now receive 50MB attachments on Gmail According to Google’s announcement, this update will propagate to all end-users over the next three days, so keep an eye out for it.
Disney unveils new poster for "Pirates of the Caribbean 5" "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" is set to be released in U.S. theaters on May 26.
Sweden reintroduces military conscription amid Baltic tensions The decision means that 4,000 men and women will be called up for service from 1 January 2018.