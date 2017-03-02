Military insurance fund has raised $812.000 so far: board of trustees

PanARMENIAN.Net - The insurance fund for Armenia’s military personnel has already accumulated some AMD 393.5 million ($812.000) for compensation of harm caused to the life or health of servicemen.

No appropriations have been made from the funds yet.

The fund’s board of trustees at a session on Thursday, March 2 unveiled a dedicated website at www.1000plus.am.

Director of the fund Varuzhan Avetikyan said that besides the mandatory AMD 1000 that each employed citizen is to transfer, everyone is welcome to make additional donations on the website, Aysor.am reports.

At the beginning of the session, defense minister Vigen Sargsyan was unanimously elected the chairman of the board, Panorama.am said.