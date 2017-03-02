// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia snatches 23 medals at Grand International Wine Awards

March 2, 2017 - 18:18 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has secured a total of 23 medals - 10 golds and 13 silvers - at the MUNDUS VINI 20th Grand International Wine Awards, held in the German town of Neustadt in late February.

19 winemaking companies from Armenia participated in the event, bringing 58 types of wine to the professional jury’s attention.

6,000 types of wine were presented at the awards overall from 44 countries globally.

In terms of the medals it won, Armenia left behind a number of countries including Georgia (4 golds, 7 silvers), Moldova (8 golds, 12 silvers), Macedonia (6 golds, 3 silvers), Romania (6 golds, 5 silvers) and China (1 gold, 1 silver).

New Zealand snatched the same amount of medals as Armenia, both countries placed the 14th among the 44 states represented.

