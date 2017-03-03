Linux Skype goes from alpha to beta, gets new features
March 3, 2017 - 13:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Since its debut on Linux last July, Skype's engineering team has been hard at work, fleshing out the open platform's features and making it more user-friendly. The team announced on Thursday, March 2 that it has made enough progress in recent months to warrant moving the program out of alpha build and into beta version 5.0., Engadget said.
Amid the various bug fixes and stabilizations, Skype for Linux is adding a bunch of features to make it more useful for everyday communication. For example, it can now make calls to both land and mobile lines using Skype Credits as well as make one-on-one video calls to other Skype platforms and share their desktops with them. Additionally, the UI will now display additional details like the number of unread conversations and whether people in your contacts have their Away and Do Not Disturb flags raised. You can download the new beta version from the Skype website, Engadget said.
Top stories
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
The main part of the donation is for six surplus MiG-29 'Fulcrum' fighter aircraft, a long-standing requirement for the Serbian Air Force.
Partner news
Latest news
Benedict Cumberbatch to star in “Melrose” drama for Showtime The five-part drama is based on the series of novels by Edward St. Aubyn. David Nicholls is set to pen the series adaptation.
Samsung chief's trial to start next week Lee was indicted on on charges including pledging 43 billion won ($37.24 million) in payments to a confidant of President Park Geun-hye.
“Love Off the Cuff” to open Hong Kong Film Festival “Love off the Cuff” tells the story about a couple who met when indoor smoking was banned in Hong Kong.
Dax Shepard, Michael Pena in "CHiPs" comedy red-band trailer (video) The movie also stars Kristen Bell as Jon's wife, Rosa Salazar as Ava, Jessica McNamee as Lindsey Taylor and Vincent D'Onofrio as The Ringleader.