Passenger traffic up by 21.6% at Armenian airports

PanARMENIAN.Net - Passenger traffic in two Armenian airports grew by 21.6% in January-February 2017 against the same period the year before.

The traffic at Yerevan’s Zvartnots international airport grew by 19.8% in the first two months of 2017 as compared to the same period in 2016.

According to the General Department of Civil Aviation, 168,741 passengers have used the services of the Yerevan airport in the reporting period. In January-February 2017, 2,576 tons of cargo has been transported at Zvartnots, up by 49.4% against 2016.

At Shirak airport in the northern Armenian town of Gyumri, traffic soared by 150% in the reporting period against 2016.