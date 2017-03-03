Passenger traffic up by 21.6% at Armenian airports
March 3, 2017 - 18:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Passenger traffic in two Armenian airports grew by 21.6% in January-February 2017 against the same period the year before.
The traffic at Yerevan’s Zvartnots international airport grew by 19.8% in the first two months of 2017 as compared to the same period in 2016.
According to the General Department of Civil Aviation, 168,741 passengers have used the services of the Yerevan airport in the reporting period. In January-February 2017, 2,576 tons of cargo has been transported at Zvartnots, up by 49.4% against 2016.
At Shirak airport in the northern Armenian town of Gyumri, traffic soared by 150% in the reporting period against 2016.
Top stories
“The investments will be spent to build a canning factory and slaughterhouses, expand greenhouse farms,” Ignati Arakelyan said.
The funding will go to a subsidiary of ContourGlobal, an international power-generation company that acquired the Vorotan Cascade in 2015.
"We are yet unable to disclose the names of companies we are conducting negotiations with," Satenik Hovhannisyan said.
1,259,657 tourists have arrived in Armenia in January-December 2016, the National Statistical Service said, up by 5,7% on the year before.
Partner news
Latest news
New Line developing horror film set in “The Wizard of Oz” universe New Line has released a successful string of horror films over the past year, including the huge hits “The Conjuring 2” and “Lights Out”.
China to target Taiwan, Hong Kong youth to boost loyalty An official said the government would this year organise trips for young people "to visit the mainland on study trips."
Lou Reed's complete archives head to New York Public Library Portraying Reed's personal life, the collection will include original manuscripts, lyrics, poetry, fanmail and photographs.
EU in contact with World Bank about Greek loan request Greece has been dependent on bailout loans from its partners in the eurozone and the International Monetary Fund since 2010.