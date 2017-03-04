// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Iran tests sophisticated Russian-made S-300 air defense system

March 4, 2017 - 14:26 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran successfully test-fired a sophisticated Russian-made air defense system, the official IRNA news agency reported on Saturday, March 4, according to The Associated Press.

The report said the test of the S-300 system came during a recent military exercise named Damvand, the name of Iran's highest mountain.

It said the test targeted various flying objects including missiles. With a range of up to 200 kilometers (125 miles) the S-300 is capable of simultaneously tracking and striking multiple targets.

Russia delivered the S-300 system to Iran in 2016, nearly 10 years after the initial contract had been signed. Iran signed the $800 million contract to buy the S-300 missile system in 2007, but Russia suspended their delivery three years later because of strong objections from the United States and Israel.

In 2016 a landmark nuclear deal between Iran and world powers went into practice under which Iran limited its nuclear activities in return for the lifting of sanctions.

