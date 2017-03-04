Artsakh army destroys Azerbaijani drone on contact line

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Defense Army on Saturday, March 4, at 12:15 pm, downed an Orbiter drone, belonging to Azerbaijani forces, army spokesman Senor Hasratyan said in a Facebook post.

“I’m confident Baku will either deny the news or dodge it at best,” Hasratyan said.

“Frankly speaking, none of the options matter, as our army rose to the occasion once again.”

The situation along the contact line between Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) and Azerbaijan was relatively calm on March 3 and the night through March 4.

More than 40 ceasefire violations by the Azerbaijani army were registered in the reporting period.