Artsakh army destroys Azerbaijani drone on contact line
March 4, 2017 - 16:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Defense Army on Saturday, March 4, at 12:15 pm, downed an Orbiter drone, belonging to Azerbaijani forces, army spokesman Senor Hasratyan said in a Facebook post.
“I’m confident Baku will either deny the news or dodge it at best,” Hasratyan said.
“Frankly speaking, none of the options matter, as our army rose to the occasion once again.”
The situation along the contact line between Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) and Azerbaijan was relatively calm on March 3 and the night through March 4.
More than 40 ceasefire violations by the Azerbaijani army were registered in the reporting period.
The conflict between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan
The conflict between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan broke out as result of the ethnic cleansing launched by the Azeri authorities in the final years of the Soviet Union. The Karabakh War was fought from 1991 (when the Nagorno Karabakh Republic was proclaimed) to 1994 (when a ceasefire was sealed by Armenia, NKR and Azerbaijan). Most of Nagorno Karabakh and a security zone consisting of 7 regions are now under control of NKR defense army. Armenia and Azerbaijan are holding peace talks mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group up till now.
Armenia placed 114th among world’s richest and poorest countries: report Based on this principle, Armenia, with a per capita GDP (PPP) of $8,881, took the 114th position, lagging behind neighboring countries.