// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Artsakh army destroys Azerbaijani drone on contact line

Artsakh army destroys Azerbaijani drone on contact line
March 4, 2017 - 16:10 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Defense Army on Saturday, March 4, at 12:15 pm, downed an Orbiter drone, belonging to Azerbaijani forces, army spokesman Senor Hasratyan said in a Facebook post.

“I’m confident Baku will either deny the news or dodge it at best,” Hasratyan said.

“Frankly speaking, none of the options matter, as our army rose to the occasion once again.”

The situation along the contact line between Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) and Azerbaijan was relatively calm on March 3 and the night through March 4.

More than 40 ceasefire violations by the Azerbaijani army were registered in the reporting period.

Related links:
Senor Hasratyan's Facebook post
The conflict between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan

The conflict between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan broke out as result of the ethnic cleansing launched by the Azeri authorities in the final years of the Soviet Union. The Karabakh War was fought from 1991 (when the Nagorno Karabakh Republic was proclaimed) to 1994 (when a ceasefire was sealed by Armenia, NKR and Azerbaijan). Most of Nagorno Karabakh and a security zone consisting of 7 regions are now under control of NKR defense army. Armenia and Azerbaijan are holding peace talks mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group up till now.

 Top stories
Armenia snatches 23 medals at Grand International Wine AwardsArmenia snatches 23 medals at Grand International Wine Awards
19 winemaking companies from Armenia participated in the event bringing 58 types of wine to the professional jury’s attention.
EU has invested loads of political confidence in Armenia: envoyEU has invested loads of political confidence in Armenia: envoy
“We responded to the government’s call for support and think better elections can be held this time,” the ambassador said.
Armenia's humanitarian aid reaches Syrian LatakiaArmenia's humanitarian aid reaches Syrian Latakia
The packages will be distributed among the Armenian community and the Syrian people of Latakia, Damascus, Kessab and Aleppo.
Karabakh refutes Azeri claims of attempted subversive attackKarabakh refutes Azeri claims of attempted subversive attack
“Azerbaijan’s defense ministry seems to decisively be losing the ability to soberly assess the reality,” Hasratyan said.
Partner news
 Articles
Righteous Among the Nations

Armenians, who save Jews during Holocaust

 Most popular in the section
Armenian, Russian PMs meet in Moscow, talk allied cooperation
Top Armenian military rejects Minsk invite as he “has visited Karabakh”
Russian-Israeli blogger's extradition to Azerbaijan ruled as lawful
New video shows Karabakh’s thwarting of Azerbaijani sabotage
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Trump accuses Obama of "wire tapping" during campaign "How low has President Obama gone to tapp (sic) my phones during the very sacred election process," he wrote in another tweet.
Peugeot set to buy Opel from General Motors The maker of Peugeot, Citroen cars said it would hold an early press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented.
Tens of thousands flee clashes between Syria army and Islamic State The fighting over the past week has sparked an exodus of more than 30,000 civilians, most of them women and children.
Armenia placed 114th among world’s richest and poorest countries: report Based on this principle, Armenia, with a per capita GDP (PPP) of $8,881, took the 114th position, lagging behind neighboring countries.