Trump wants Congress to probe leaks of classified info: White House

PanARMENIAN.Net - The White House said Monday, March 6 that President Donald Trump wants Congress to investigate the leaking of classified information, as well as unsubstantiated allegations that his predecessor Barack Obama tapped his phone, AFP reports.

Spokesman Sean Spicer said he had spoken to Trump about the issue and the president indicated he would like to see Congress broaden the scope of ongoing investigations into Russia's influence over the US election to include both elements.

The White House has already called for Congress to follow up on Trump's explosive and unsupported allegation, made over the weekend, that Obama ordered a wiretap of his phone during last year's campaign.

"I've spoken to the president again today, he would ask that they additionally look into this issue of leaks of classified and other information coming from the government," said Spicer.

"He believes that it undermines our national security and that Congress... using their oversight authority (should) look into these pervasive leaks."

In March, the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence listed "leaks of classified information" as one of the parameters for its investigation.

Separately, Spicer refused to say whether Trump would testify on the issue of the alleged wiretap.

"We want the House and Senate intelligence committees to look into this, and we haven't had that request yet. I wouldn't even dare to suggest I know the answer to that one at this point."