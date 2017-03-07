Official admits more than 2,000 Iranian fighters killed in Iraq, Syria
March 7, 2017 - 13:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 2,000 fighters sent from Iran have been killed in Iraq and Syria, the head of the veterans’ affairs office said Tuesday, March 7, according to Al Arabiya.
“Some 2,100 fighters have been martyred so far in Iraq or other places defending the holy mausoleums,” Mohammad Ali Shahidi told the state-run IRNA news agency.
Shahidi, who heads Iran’s Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs, was speaking at a conference on martyrdom culture in Tehran. The figure was more than double the number he gave in November, which referred only to Syria.
Iran is, with Russia, the main military backer of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, also organizing militias fighting ISIS. Shahidi did not provide details on the nationalities of those killed.
Iran oversees “volunteer” fighters recruited from among its own nationals as well as Shiite communities in neighboring Afghanistan and Pakistan. The families of those killed in battle are given Iranian citizenship under a law passed last May.
Top stories
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
The main part of the donation is for six surplus MiG-29 'Fulcrum' fighter aircraft, a long-standing requirement for the Serbian Air Force.
Partner news
Latest news
Exceptional loan to Michelangelo & Sebastiano exhibit announced The work has been a key part of the Royal Academy collection since it was bequeathed by Sir George Beaumont, entering the collection in 1829.
Christie's Paris establishes a new auction record for Diego Giacometti High energy was present in the Christie's Paris saleroom from the very beginning of the evening, opening with the poetic Tourterelle.
PosTransfer system to launch in CIS by year-end The decision to create a unified system of money transfers was adopted in the UPU Congress in Istanbul in September 2016.
Metallica and Iggy Pop team up at Mexico City show (video) Meanwhile, Metallica were recently named Best International Band supported by Austin, Texas at the VO5 NME Awards 2017.