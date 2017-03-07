Turkey, U.S., Russian military chiefs meeting on Syria: Ankara
March 7, 2017 - 14:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkey's military chief of staff is meeting his U.S. and Russian counterparts in the southern Turkish province of Antalya to discuss regional security, notably in Syria and Iraq, the Turkish armed forces said on Tuesday, March 7, Reuters reports.
No further details were available of the meeting being hosted by General Hulusi Akar.
In August, Turkey-backed forces launched an operation to drive Islamic State away from its border with Syria and prevent the Kurdish YPG militia taking territory in their wake.
Since pushing the jihadists out of their al-Bab stronghold, fighting has focused on villages west of Manbij, setting Turkish-backed rebels against the Manbij Military Council, part of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) that includes the YPG.
Turkey views the YPG as an extension of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which is waging an insurgency in Turkey.
Manbij is controlled by the Manbij Military Council and the U.S. military has deployed a small number of forces in and around the city to ensure that different parties do not attack each other.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan last week said the next target for the operation in northern Syria was Manbij after Ankara-backed rebels seized al-Bab.
But Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said military action by Turkey would not make sense unless coordinated with the United States and Russia.
Top stories
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
The main part of the donation is for six surplus MiG-29 'Fulcrum' fighter aircraft, a long-standing requirement for the Serbian Air Force.
Partner news
Latest news
Exceptional loan to Michelangelo & Sebastiano exhibit announced The work has been a key part of the Royal Academy collection since it was bequeathed by Sir George Beaumont, entering the collection in 1829.
Christie's Paris establishes a new auction record for Diego Giacometti High energy was present in the Christie's Paris saleroom from the very beginning of the evening, opening with the poetic Tourterelle.
PosTransfer system to launch in CIS by year-end The decision to create a unified system of money transfers was adopted in the UPU Congress in Istanbul in September 2016.
Metallica and Iggy Pop team up at Mexico City show (video) Meanwhile, Metallica were recently named Best International Band supported by Austin, Texas at the VO5 NME Awards 2017.