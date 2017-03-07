No deaths as avalanche hits French Alpine ski resort of Tignes
March 7, 2017 - 16:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - No-one was killed in an avalanche at the French Alpine ski resort of Tignes on Tuesday, March 7 that was earlier reported to have swept away many skiers, the ski station said, according to Reuters.
"Several skiers have been shaken up and taken care of by resort personnel," a statement from the resort said.
"Emergency staff were deployed immediately. After the search operations, there are no victims to report."
Photo. Reuters/Benoit Tessier/File photo
