No deaths as avalanche hits French Alpine ski resort of Tignes

PanARMENIAN.Net - No-one was killed in an avalanche at the French Alpine ski resort of Tignes on Tuesday, March 7 that was earlier reported to have swept away many skiers, the ski station said, according to Reuters.

"Several skiers have been shaken up and taken care of by resort personnel," a statement from the resort said.

"Emergency staff were deployed immediately. After the search operations, there are no victims to report."