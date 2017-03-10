Threats to Jewish groups in U.S. and UK linked: investigators
March 10, 2017 - 11:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Scotland Yard and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are investigating more than a hundred bomb threats made to Jewish groups in the United States and Britain since Jan. 7, U.S. and UK law enforcement and Jewish community officials said, according to Reuters.
Investigators said there is evidence that some of the U.S. and British bomb threats are linked. According to people in both countries who have listened to recordings of the threats, most of the them have been made over the telephone by men and women with American accents whose voices are distorted by electronic scramblers.
Waves of threats against U.S. Jewish groups - including community centers, schools, and offices of national organizations such as the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) civil rights group - have been followed within hours by similar but smaller waves against Jewish organizations, mainly schools, in Britain, Jewish community representatives in both countries said.
FBI officials in Washington confirmed that the agency is investigating the threats against U.S. Jewish organizations. Sources in Britain's Jewish community said London's Metropolitan Police, otherwise known as Scotland Yard, is conducting its own investigation and collaborating with the FBI.
Scotland Yard did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.
Some of the most recent threats were called in Tuesday, March 7 to ADL offices in Atlanta, Boston, New York, and Washington. White House spokesman Sean Spicer said President Donald Trump's administration would "continue to condemn them and look at ways to stop them."
Top stories
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
The main part of the donation is for six surplus MiG-29 'Fulcrum' fighter aircraft, a long-standing requirement for the Serbian Air Force.
Partner news
Latest news
Zach Galifianakis’ hit dark comedy “Baskets” renewed for season 3 In its first season, Baskets won a supporting actor comedy series Emmy and Critics’ Choice award for Louie Anderson for his role as Mrs. Baskets.
Josh Radnor to topline NBC's Jason Katims pilot “Drama High” The project revolves around a working-class high school drama department and the students who come alive under a passionate teacher.
“Deadpool 2” finds its domino in “Atlanta” star Zazie Beetz Domino is a mercenary who debuted in Marvel's 1991's "New Mutant No. 98", the same issue which introduced Deadpool himself.
Keira Knightley, Alexander Skarsgard’s “Aftermath” adds cast Fionn O’Shea first attracted attention in Steph Green’s 2009 short “New Boy,” which was nominated for an Oscar.