Amal Clooney urges Iraq to allow UN probe of IS crimes against Yazidis
March 10, 2017 - 11:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and a young Yazidi woman who was enslaved and raped by Islamic State fighters pushed Iraq on Thursday, March 9 to allow a United Nations investigation into crimes by the militant group, Reuters reports.
Britain is drafting a United Nations Security Council resolution to establish a UN investigation, but Clooney said the Iraqi government needs to send a letter formally requesting the inquiry before the 15-member council can vote.
Islamic State is committing genocide against the Yazidis in Syria and Iraq to destroy the minority religious community through killings, sexual slavery and other crimes, UN experts reported in June last year.
Clooney, who represents Nadia Murad and other Yazidi victims of Islamic State, said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
"We do want to see an investigation take place with the cooperation of the Iraqi authorities," Clooney told Reuters in an interview after speaking at a United Nations event on accountability for crimes committed by Islamic State.
"But ultimately if that support is not forthcoming in terms of real action, then the UN has to think of other ways in which to achieve accountability," she said.
The Yazidis are a religious sect whose beliefs combine elements of several ancient Middle Eastern religions. Islamic State militants consider the Yazidis to be devil-worshippers.
Top stories
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
The main part of the donation is for six surplus MiG-29 'Fulcrum' fighter aircraft, a long-standing requirement for the Serbian Air Force.
Partner news
Latest news
Zach Galifianakis’ hit dark comedy “Baskets” renewed for season 3 In its first season, Baskets won a supporting actor comedy series Emmy and Critics’ Choice award for Louie Anderson for his role as Mrs. Baskets.
Josh Radnor to topline NBC's Jason Katims pilot “Drama High” The project revolves around a working-class high school drama department and the students who come alive under a passionate teacher.
“Deadpool 2” finds its domino in “Atlanta” star Zazie Beetz Domino is a mercenary who debuted in Marvel's 1991's "New Mutant No. 98", the same issue which introduced Deadpool himself.
Keira Knightley, Alexander Skarsgard’s “Aftermath” adds cast Fionn O’Shea first attracted attention in Steph Green’s 2009 short “New Boy,” which was nominated for an Oscar.