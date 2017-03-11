// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Assad says yet to see "anything concrete" from Trump on IS

Assad says yet to see
March 11, 2017 - 15:18 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said he had yet to see "anything concrete" from U.S. President Donald Trump over his vow to defeat Islamic State and called U.S. forces deployed in Syria "invaders" because they were there without government permission, Reuters reports.

Assad, in an interview with Chinese TV station Phoenix, said "in theory" he still saw scope for cooperation with Trump though practically nothing had happened in this regard.

Assad said Trump's campaign pledge to prioritize the defeat of Islamic State had been "a promising approach" but added: "We haven't seen anything concrete yet regarding this rhetoric."

Assad dismissed the U.S.-backed military campaign against Islamic State in Syria as "only a few raids" he said had been conducted locally. "We have hopes that this administration ... is going to implement what we have heard," he added.

Asked about a deployment of U.S. forces near the northern city of Manbij, Assad said: "Any foreign troops coming to Syria without our invitation ... are invaders."

"We don't think this is going to help".

Related links:
Reuters. Assad says yet to see real steps from Trump on Islamic State
 Top stories
Amal Clooney urges Iraq to allow UN probe of IS crimes against YazidisAmal Clooney urges Iraq to allow UN probe of IS crimes against Yazidis
Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Syria regime hanged up to 13,000 in military prison: AmnestySyria regime hanged up to 13,000 in military prison: Amnesty
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Gladys Berejiklian almost sure to become New South Wales premierGladys Berejiklian almost sure to become New South Wales premier
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
Erdogan plotted purge before coup, Brussels spies sayErdogan plotted purge before coup, Brussels spies say
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
Partner news
 Articles
Hanging, shooting and stoning

Crimes punishable by death

 Most popular in the section
Tens of thousands flee clashes between Syria army and Islamic State
Peugeot set to buy Opel from General Motors
Trump accuses Obama of "wire tapping" during campaign
Britain's foreign minister to visit Russia to discuss Syria, Ukraine
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Columbia Museum of Art features “Dalí’s Fantastical Fairy Tales” exhibit This whimsical exhibition showcases his illustrations for literary classics including Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and Don Quixote.
“The Paris of Toulouse-Lautrec” exhibit on view at the Chrysler Museum Toulouse-Lautrec created iconic works of the hedonistic nightlife that still define the ideal of bohemian urban life today.
San Francisco exhibit offers view of Henri Matisse, Richard Diebenkorn Diebenkorn’s first truly immersive experience of Matisse’s work occurred in Los Angeles in 1952.
Microsoft updates Cortana iPhone app in bid to take on Apple's Siri The homescreen can display information cards on items like news, weather, traffic, package deliveries, and nearby restaurants.