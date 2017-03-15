Iraqi PM says operations against Islamic State almost complete

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iraqi Prime Minster Haider al-Abadi has claimed the the operation to liberate Mosul from the Islamic State has entered “its last stage,” Al Masdar News reports.

He also made an offer for terrorists who surrender to receive a fair trial, but those who continue to resist will “definitely be killed.”

He also emphasized that all precautions are being taken so civilians were not killed in the crossfire.

“We are so careful, even with the families of Daesh [ISIS], we are taking care of them but not the fighters. We will not target the families but the terrorists of Daesh, we will fight them and if they are arrested they will face a fair trial and if they will fight they will be killed,” he said.

Iraqi government forces have killed the Islamic State commander of Mosul's Old City, as the battle for the militants' last stronghold in Iraq focused on a bridge crossing the Tigris river.