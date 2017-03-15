Study finds spiders consume 800 million tons of prey every year
March 15, 2017 - 11:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The scientists from the University of Basel and Lund University in Sweden used two calculation methods to determine just how much prey the global spider population is consuming, the Daily Mail reports.
Spiders make up more than 45,000 species, with a population density of up to 1,000 individuals per square meter, and scientists have long suggested they are one of the most important insect predators.
And, the calculations showed this to be true.
Researchers found that spiders wipe out roughly 400-800 million tons of prey every year, with insects and springtails accounting for more than 90 percent of the bunch.
The rest includes small vertebrates, such as frogs, lizards, snakes, fish, birds, and bats, as well as plants.
The global spider population only adds up to a weight of about 25 million tons – but, these creatures consume a comparable amount of prey to that of humans and even whales.
Humans worldwide eat about 400 million tons of meat and fish every year, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN, and whales eat roughly 280-500 million tons of prey.
While the estimate may seem to be wide-ranging, the team notes that spiders’ rates of kill vary within their ecosystems, which must be taken into account.
Top stories
Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
Partner news
Latest news
Visa testing NFC sunglasses that can pay for stuff Visa is reportedly testing the marketing waters to gauge demand for them and potentially hook a brand or bank to sponsor the rollout.
Sam Claflin period thriller “The Nightingale” backed by Bron Creative Set in Tasmania in 1825, “The Nightingale” follows a 21-year-old Irish female convict who witnesses the brutal murder of her husband and baby.
Amazon nabs Leos Carax’s “Annette” starring Adam Driver, Rihanna Carax’s credits include “Boy Meet Girl,” “Mauvais Sang,” “Les Amants du Pont Neuf,” and “Holy Motors.”
New trailer for “Smurfs: The Lost Village” unveiled (video) The trailer gives a first look at SmurfWillow, the leader of a whole new group of female Smurfs, voiced by Julia Robert.