Armenia invites Azerbaijan to observe parliamentary elections
March 15, 2017 - 17:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has invited Azerbaijan to conduct an observation mission during the upcoming elections to the parliament.
A corresponding letter by the Armenian prime minister Karen Karapetyan was sent to all CIS member states, including Azerbaijan, first deputy head of the CIS Executive Committee Viktor Guminsky told reporters on Wednesday, March 15.
Azerbaijan has not responded to the invitation.
According to Guminsky, 76 observers from Russia, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine and Belarus have responded so far.
Parliamentary elections will be held on April 2. Nine parties and alliances running for seats at the National Assembly have already launched their election campaigns.
