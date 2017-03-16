Queen Elizabeth approves law giving May power to trigger Brexit talks
March 16, 2017 - 15:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Britain's Queen Elizabeth on Thursday, March 16 formally granted Prime Minister Theresa May the power to trigger exit talks with the European Union, approving legislation which passed through parliament late on Monday, Reuters reports.
The announcement, made in parliament by speaker John Bercow, confirms that May can begin divorce talks at any time, although her spokesman hinted on Monday that any such decision was likely to come towards the end of the month rather than in the coming days.
The House of Lords peers have voted to give Parliament final approval on the deal the UK secures when quitting the European Union.
Labour and Liberal Democrat peers joined forces to amend the EU (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill on Tuesday to demand Parliament be given a “meaningful vote” on the draft exit deal negotiated with Brussels.
Top stories
A search for the hashtags in the message – #Nazialmanya and #Nazihollanda in the original Turkish – returned thousands of results.
Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
Partner news
Latest news
Heath Ledger documentary set to air in May on Spike TV "I Am: Heath Ledger" will reportedly feature the inside look at the live of Ledger as told by those in his inner circle.
1st teaser for “Love Actually” short film lands online (video) The short film will reunite the cast members from the original film and follow their lives 14 years after the events in "Love Actually".
The Stone Rose unveil Wembley Stadium show support acts Blossoms announced their addition to the bill via Twitter, in very loud and shouty capital letters.
Muse recording in north London Muse are no strangers to the north London recording studio having recorded tracks from “Absolution,” “The 2nd Law” and “Drones” there.