Queen Elizabeth approves law giving May power to trigger Brexit talks

PanARMENIAN.Net - Britain's Queen Elizabeth on Thursday, March 16 formally granted Prime Minister Theresa May the power to trigger exit talks with the European Union, approving legislation which passed through parliament late on Monday, Reuters reports.

The announcement, made in parliament by speaker John Bercow, confirms that May can begin divorce talks at any time, although her spokesman hinted on Monday that any such decision was likely to come towards the end of the month rather than in the coming days.

The House of Lords peers have voted to give Parliament final approval on the deal the UK secures when quitting the European Union.

Labour and Liberal Democrat peers joined forces to amend the EU (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill on Tuesday to demand Parliament be given a “meaningful vote” on the draft exit deal negotiated with Brussels.