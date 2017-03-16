UAE citizens exempt from Armenia visa requirements

PanARMENIAN.Net - Citizens of the United Arab Emirates will be exempted from visa requirements when visiting Armenia.The government approved the decision at a session on Thursday, March 16.

The document states that the number of people arriving in Armenia from the UAE has increased in recent year.

Besides, flights between the two countries may grow too.

The government on January 19 approved the signing of a referendum on abolishing visa requirements between Armenia and the Emirates.

Prior to that, the cabinet backed a presidential decree on establishing a Consulate General in Dubai, UAE.

The number of Armenian nationals in the Emirates and Dubai, in particular, varies anywhere between 2500-3000. Four to five regular flights are carried out every week, with Armenians using the city as a transit point too. Around 70 consulates currently operate in Dubai.