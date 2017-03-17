Boeing, U.S. govt. sign $3.4 billion deal for Apache helicopters

PanARMENIAN.Net - Boeing Co said on Thursday, March 16 it had signed a $3.4 billion contract with the U.S. government through which the U.S. Army and an international customer will buy the latest Apache attack helicopter -- the Apache 'E' variant, Reuters reports.

The Army will get 244 re-manufactured Apaches while the international customer will receive 24 new ones, the company said in a statement.

Boeing did not name the international customer.