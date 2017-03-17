// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

VW sales drop as demand weakens in western Europe, China

VW sales drop as demand weakens in western Europe, China
March 17, 2017 - 15:16 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Volkswagen says its global deliveries were down 0.9 percent in February compared with a year earlier as lower sales in China and western Europe outweighed improved performances in the continent's east and the United States, The Associated Press reports.

The Volkswagen Group, which includes brands such as Audi and Skoda, said Friday, March 17 it delivered 686,900 vehicles last month.

Sales in western Europe were down 4 percent to 251,700, while sales in China dropped 1.9 percent to 223,000.

In central and Eastern Europe, however, deliveries rose 11.6 percent to 55,500. The picture also was brighter in the Americas — U.S. sales rose 13.3 percent to 42,800 and South American sales climbed 4.1 percent to 35,400.

In the year's first two months, the Volkswagen Group delivered 1.5 million vehicles, 2.6 percent fewer than a year earlier.

Related links:
VW. VW sales dip as demand weakens in western Europe, China
 Top stories
Twitter confirms hacking after pro-Turkey attacks featuring swastikasTwitter confirms hacking after pro-Turkey attacks featuring swastikas
A search for the hashtags in the message – #Nazialmanya and #Nazihollanda in the original Turkish – returned thousands of results.
Amal Clooney urges Iraq to allow UN probe of IS crimes against YazidisAmal Clooney urges Iraq to allow UN probe of IS crimes against Yazidis
Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Syria regime hanged up to 13,000 in military prison: AmnestySyria regime hanged up to 13,000 in military prison: Amnesty
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Gladys Berejiklian almost sure to become New South Wales premierGladys Berejiklian almost sure to become New South Wales premier
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
Partner news
 Articles
Children starve as adults fight

Humanitarian catastrophe in Yemen

 Most popular in the section
Trump tells Abbas "time for peace deal with Israel"
Iraq paramilitary forces say mass grave of hundreds found
Assad says yet to see "anything concrete" from Trump on IS
44 civilians dead in Damascus bombings: monitor
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Gyumri welcomes Ameriabank's Kumayri branch Ameriabank launched My Gyumri campaign, offering the branch customers special benefits on cards, loan products and online banking services.
China to build on shoal in disputed South China Sea Sansha City is the name China has given to an administrative base for the South China Sea islands and reefs it controls.
Iranians to join this year's hajj: Saudi Iranian pilgrims will participate in this year's annual hajj, Saudi Arabia said, after an absence last year during tensions between the rivals.
EU demands changes from Facebook, Google, Twitter Some of those contested terms include requiring users to seek redress in court in California, instead of their country of residence.