Pope tells priests to call in exorcists "when hearing troubled confessions"
March 18, 2017 - 11:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Pope Francis has advised priests who hear troubled confessions from parishioners to not hesitate to call on the services of an exorcist, The Guardian reports.
A good confessor has to be very discerning, particularly when he has to deal with “real spiritual disorders”, the 80-year-old pontiff told priests at a Vatican training seminar on the art of hearing believers recount their sins.
Disorders could have their roots in all manner of circumstances, including supernatural ones, he suggested.
In such circumstances the confessor “must not hesitate to refer to exorcists … chosen with great care and prudence”.
It is not the first time the pope has talked about exorcising demons from a believer’s person, and he generally refers more frequently than his predecessors to the devil, characterising him as a physical presence in this world.
Francis has described jihadists who stabbed a French priest to death as satanic and the acts of priests who sexually abuse children as akin to participating in a satanic mass.
Vatican universities also regularly hold training courses for would-be exorcists despite the practice being frowned upon by some church intellectuals.
Francis also presided on Friday, March 17 over a celebration of penitence in St Peter’s cathedral, during which he confessed himself before hearing confessions of several of the faithful.
Top stories
A search for the hashtags in the message – #Nazialmanya and #Nazihollanda in the original Turkish – returned thousands of results.
Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
Partner news
Latest news
Julie Delpy and Christina Ricci to be honored at Vail Film Festival Julie Delpy will receive the Vail Film Festival Vanguard award in recognition of her having directed, written, or acted in more than 50 films.
Hilary Swank, Michael Shannon to star as siblings in “What We Had” The story follows Swank’s character, who has to travel back home to help take care of her mother, whose Alzheimer’s takes a turn for the worse.
Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon to star in "The Spy Who Dumped Me" comedy "The Spy Who Dumped Me" follows two best friends (Kunis and McKinnon) who unwittingly end up in an international conspiracy.
Tom Cruise pulls off a stunt in “The Mummy” featurette (video) Starring alongside Cruise, Annabelle Wallis and Sofia Boutella in the movie are Russell Crowe, Jake Johnson and Courtney B. Vance.